Second recreational cannabis store opens Saturday in Red Deer

Debbie Priest, project manager at MRA Developments, was at Cannabis Clarity recently. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

A second recreational cannabis store will open its doors in Red Deer on Saturday.

Clarity Cannabis owner Michael Forbes confirmed his store at 5511 50th Ave. will be in business starting 10 a.m.

“I have product, I have staff and we’re ready to open,” he said.

The Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission gave the approval stamp to Clarity Cannabis in January. The agency announced it’s granting 10 licences, including Clarity in Red Deer, and other permits in Calgary, Edmonton, Spruce Grove, Nisku, Grimshaw and Strathmore.

In November, the AGLC put on a temporary hold and stopped granting licences due to cannabis shortages in the province.

Red Deer’s Green Town, which is open about three and a half days a week, is aware of the shortages in the market.

But Forbes isn’t worried.

“The AGLC isn’t licensing more stores unless there’s more product, so I’m confident the AGLC has made their right calls to make sure we will have enough product,” he said.

“Otherwise, they wouldn’t have given us the licence.”

Forbes is a pharmacist and is passionate about serving Red Deerians cannabis in a safe and efficient manner.

Speaking from B.C., Forbes said he will be in Red Deer next week.

Clarity has stores open in High River and Cold Lake. The website shows other stores in Camrose, Lethbridge, Lloydminster, Medicine Hat, Westlock, Drumheller in Alberta and Canora in Sasktachewan are opening soon.



