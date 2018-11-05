Second suspect arrested after Central Alberta RCMP officer was bear sprayed

A second suspect has been arrested after a Rocky Mountain House RCMP officer was assaulted and bear sprayed in late October.

The 37-year-old accused, of no fixed address, is charged with resisting a police officer, possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and possession of a controlled substance. He is also facing charges under the Traffic Safety Act.

The man remains in custody pending a court appearance via closed circuit TV on Wednesday.

Police said they were called Oct. 24 to a report that a male had stolen several bottles from a local liquor store.

The culprit fled in a stolen Chevrolet Colorado pickup. Three days later, an RCMP officer pulled over the vehicle in the Creekside neighbourhood.

Police allege the two suspects in the vehicle resisted arrest and that an altercation followed. During that struggle, the RCMP member was blasted with bear spray.

