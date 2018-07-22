Second World War Two-era B-29 Superfortress named ‘Fifi’ lands for first-ever Canadian tour

MONTREAL — A rare Second World War-era bomber named “Fifi” has touched down at the Montreal-area St-Hubert airport for its first ever Canadian tour.

The B-29 Superfortress was delivered in 1945 and is one of only two of its kind that are still flying.

Pilot Allen Benzing says Fifi sucks down over 1,500 litres of gasoline per hour and costs $10,000 an hour to keep in the air.

He says the 73-year-old plane can be a bit temperamental on the ground but flies as well as a modern Boeing once it’s in the air.

It was bought and restored in the 1970s by Dallas-based Commemorative Air Force, which takes it on tour to pay for its operating costs.

After it leaves Montreal on Monday, Fifi will make seven stops in Ontario, including in Ottawa, Kitchener and Hamilton.