Secret Marathon in Red Deer Wednesday on the week of International Women’s Day

The second annual Secret Marathon is back on the week of International Women’s Day.

On Wednesday, at 6.30 p.m., the second annual Secret Marathon 3K run/walk will be held at Running Room stores in 17 cities across Canada, including Red Deer.

After filming a documentary in Afghanistan about that country’s first official marathon, Kate McKenzie and Martin Parnell were inspired to make a difference in their own country when they realized there are those in Canada who don’t feel safe to go for a run or walk at night.

“In Afghanistan we witnessed something really special,” McKenzie said “women and men came together in solidarity under extremely difficult circumstances, to support the right that all humans should have to walk or run free of fear in their community.”

The event is named after the documentary about the Marathon of Afghanistan where the route is kept secret to avoid violent attacks. In honour of that, the 3K route will also be secret until just before the event.

The Secret Marathon 3K run/walk, held on the week of International Women’s Day, celebrates everyone’s right to be free to run. Women and men across Canada are invited to follow the example set by the brave runners in Afghanistan and unite for freedom, gender equality and safe spaces for all. Thanks to all who participate, The Secret Marathon 3K will allow the story of Afghan girls and women running for freedom to be shared across Canada through the film which is scheduled to be released Fall 2019.

To register for The Secret Marathon 3K go www.events.runningroom.com.



