Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS An RCMP officer stands watch on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, Monday.

Security forces scramble as man approaches ceremonial guard on Parliament Hill

OTTAWA — A 24-year-old man was taken into custody Monday morning in connection with an incident during the traditional Changing of the Guard ceremony on Parliament Hill.

The Defence Department said the incident took place at 10:15 a.m., around the time when Canadian Armed Forces members perform an almost daily ceremony that has been a colourful summer tradition on the Hill since 1959.

Any threat that may have been posed was halted due to the quick reaction of soldiers, the RCMP and the Parliamentary Protective Service, Defence officials said.

Ottawa police later identified a suspect as Jesse Mooney of Ottawa. He has been charged with assault and breach of probation and was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

A video posted online showed several Mounties and protective service officers subduing someone on Parliament’s east lawn.

At one point in the video, an officer could be seen pinning the man’s neck to the ground with his arm while another tries to apply handcuffs.

Initial reports indicated that a knife may have been involved, but the Parliamentary Protective Service later clarified that “a small pocket knife was discovered in proximity to the subject following the arrest.”

Police Chief Charles Bordeleau said he couldn’t comment on whether a weapon was involved.

“I don’t have those details,” Bordeleau told reporters at City Hall when asked about a knife.

“I believe all the Ceremonial Guards have weapons like knives. I don’t know if the suspect was armed with anything. Those are the details that the investigation will determine exactly what took place.”

A source within the Defence Department said there were no reported injuries to military personnel.

In a message posted on Twitter, Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan praised those involved in subduing the man and said he was glad no one was hurt.

“Relieved that no one was injured,” he wrote.

The department was treating Monday’s event as an isolated incident, with no reported plans to increase protections for military personnel or cancel Tuesday’s Changing of the Guard ceremony.

Security on Parliament Hill has been bolstered since a man with a gun went on a rampage in the Centre Block almost four years ago.

Previous story
Glendale townhouse development discussion delayed

Just Posted

City council has new conduct code

Second and third readings passed on Monday

Glendale townhouse development discussion delayed

Tabled for return to Red Deer city council in three months

Updated: Red Deer emergency department nurses calling for more hiring

United Nurses of Alberta wants emergency meeting with health minister

Metis celebration held Aug. 3-5 in Big Valley

Food, games, music are featured

Blackfalds hits 10,000 population milestone

Blackfalds population grew 2.1 per cent over last year, more than doubling the provincial average

WATCH: Gazebo groundbreaking in Waskasoo

Fifty per cent of the $100,000 project is funded by a provincial government grant

Blackfalds scooter riders catching big air

Blackfalds Optimist All Wheels Park was a busy place on Monday. Scooters… Continue reading

Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard facing three sex offence charges in Toronto

Toronto police have charged the frontman of the rock band Hedley with… Continue reading

Toronto’s Greektown, known for bustling patio culture, becomes site of mass shooting

Toronto’s vibrant Greektown neighbourhood is best known by locals for its for… Continue reading

Fiat Chrysler is shaken without visionary CEO behind wheel

MILAN — Investors sent shares in Fiat Chrysler sliding Monday as they… Continue reading

HMCS St. John’s, Sea King return to Halifax port after overseas mission

HALIFAX — HMCS St. John’s and its 240-member crew pulled into their… Continue reading

Danforth rampage continues a deadly year of gun violence for Toronto

TORONTO — Sunday’s deadly rampage in Toronto marks the latest in a… Continue reading

Iran dismisses Trump’s explosive threat to country’s leader

TEHRAN, Iran — Iranians on Monday shrugged off the possibility that a… Continue reading

Americans in blended families cope with toll of deportation

BOCA DEL R\XCDO, Mexico — It’s almost as if Letty Stegall is… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month