(Photo contributed).

See Oscar-nominated short films this week in Red Deer

Red Deer College hosts screenings Feb. 8 and 9 at Welikoklad Centre

Check out the 2019 Oscar-nominated short films — including Canadian selections — at a special screening at the Red Deer College’s Welikoklad Centre this week.

Two different showings of either live or animated films will be offered Friday and Saturday night, Feb. 8 and 9.

Animated Shorts, including Canada’s Animal Behavior by Alison Snowden and David Fine, will be shown on Feb. 8 at 9 p.m. or Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. A total of five films will be shown, including selections from the U.S. and Ireland.

Live Action Shorts will be screened on Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. or Feb. 9 at 9 p.m. They also include five films, including two from Canada: Fauve by Jeremy Comte and Maria Gracia Turgeon; and Marguerite by Marianne Farley and Marie-Helene Panisset. The other films are from Spain, Ireland and the U.S.

Winners will be announced during the televised Oscars ceremony on Feb. 24.

The screenings cost $10 at the door.

Previous story
Rocky music teacher is Juno bound

Just Posted

School bus cancellations for Rocky

Extreme cold warning continues

See Oscar-nominated short films this week in Red Deer

Red Deer College hosts screenings Feb. 8 and 9 at Welikoklad Centre

Volunteers needed to help with animal hospital building campaign

Medicine River Wildlife Centre needs help

Markham mayor says city to be a ‘living lab’ for Bell, IBM smart city research

MARKHAM, Ont. — The City of Markham, Bell Canada and IBM Canada… Continue reading

Cirque du Soleil acquires magic show company The Works Entertainment

MONTREAL — Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group says it has acquired The… Continue reading

Red Deer race car driver warns about distracted driving

Drive to Stay Alive presentation at St. Joseph High School

Joe Pavelski stars in overtime as San Jose Sharks down Winnipeg Jets 3-2

WINNIPEG — Joe Pavelski knows the San Jose Sharks caught a break… Continue reading

Leonard, Lowry help Raptors beat Embiid, 76ers 119-107

PHILADELPHIA — Kyle Lowry had 20 points amid reports that Toronto has… Continue reading

Toronto Defiant to show Overwatch League season opener at giant sports bar

TORONTO — The NHL and NBA will share the many screens at… Continue reading

Inmate freed with help by Kim Kardashian West gets book deal

NEW YORK — An inmate whose life sentence was commuted thanks in… Continue reading

Fiat Chrysler recalls over 660K trucks steering could fail

DETROIT — Fiat Chrysler is recalling over 660,000 heavy-duty trucks worldwide because… Continue reading

Opinion: New city signs are money well spent

There may be people who question spending just over $1 million for… Continue reading

Seguin scores tiebreaker, Stars beat Coyotes 5-4

DALLAS — Tyler Seguin scored a tiebreaking goal with 7:32 to play,… Continue reading

Bay, Dempster, Thomson and Ash headed into Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame

ST. MARYS, Ont. — Slugger Jason Bay, pitcher Ryan Dempster, coach Rob… Continue reading

Most Read