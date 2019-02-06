See Oscar-nominated short films this week in Red Deer

Check out the 2019 Oscar-nominated short films — including Canadian selections — at a special screening at the Red Deer College’s Welikoklad Centre this week.

Two different showings of either live or animated films will be offered Friday and Saturday night, Feb. 8 and 9.

Animated Shorts, including Canada’s Animal Behavior by Alison Snowden and David Fine, will be shown on Feb. 8 at 9 p.m. or Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. A total of five films will be shown, including selections from the U.S. and Ireland.

Live Action Shorts will be screened on Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. or Feb. 9 at 9 p.m. They also include five films, including two from Canada: Fauve by Jeremy Comte and Maria Gracia Turgeon; and Marguerite by Marianne Farley and Marie-Helene Panisset. The other films are from Spain, Ireland and the U.S.

Winners will be announced during the televised Oscars ceremony on Feb. 24.

The screenings cost $10 at the door.