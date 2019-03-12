Seizure of contraband at Bowden Institution – Minimum security unit

Packages containing contraband were seized near the minimum security unit at Bowden Institution Monday.

The contraband seized, by staff, included crystal methamphetamine, “shatter” (THC concentrate), and two cell phones. The total estimated institutional value of this seizure is $384,000.

The police have been notified and the institution is investigating.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.

CSC has set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer looking at revamping transit system
Next story
Red Deer resident calls for quicker snow removal

Just Posted

Red Deer resident calls for quicker snow removal

Snow clearing on Grey Routes should be finished by March 22

Red Deer looking at revamping transit system

Provincial grant of almost $2.5 million received for future transit changes

Provincial emergency shelter support welcomed in Red Deer

Safe Harbour Society awaiting financial details from province

Red Deer student is a braille whiz

Alberta Regional Braille Challenge winner

Seizure of contraband at Bowden Institution – Minimum security unit

Packages containing contraband were seized near the minimum security unit at Bowden… Continue reading

WATCH: Nearly 100 people march for women in Red Deer

Saturday’s march celebrated International Women’s Day

Edmonton police charge robbery suspect in case involving explosives

Edmonton police have charged a British Columbia man after an investigation into… Continue reading

Man killed by heavy machinery third workplace death in Alberta this month

GRANDE PRAIRIE, Alta. — Alberta Occupational Health and Safety is investigating a… Continue reading

Potential challenger to Trump will head to NH next month

CONCORD, N.H. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will speak in New Hampshire… Continue reading

Baby travelling to see grandfather among Canadian victims in Ethiopian crash

One of the youngest victims of the Ethiopian Airlines crash is nine-month-old… Continue reading

First-place Lightning spank Maple Leafs 6-2 as Toronto learns hard lesson

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs looked at Monday’s matchup against the… Continue reading

Gordon Lightfoot film among world premieres set for Hot Docs festival

TORONTO — A film about Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot will make its… Continue reading

Leon Draisaitl stars in overtime as Edmonton Oilers down New York Rangers 3-2

Oilers 3, Rangers 2 (OT) EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl scored 35 seconds… Continue reading

Puerto Rico looks to rebuild with AI, ‘internet of things’

BAYAMON, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico’s governor said Monday that he hopes… Continue reading

Most Read