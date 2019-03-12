Seizure of contraband at Bowden Institution – Minimum security unit

Packages containing contraband were seized near the minimum security unit at Bowden Institution Monday.

The contraband seized, by staff, included crystal methamphetamine, “shatter” (THC concentrate), and two cell phones. The total estimated institutional value of this seizure is $384,000.

The police have been notified and the institution is investigating.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.

CSC has set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions.



