Red Deer’s Erin Buckland and her five-year-old daughter Sydney meet Waskasoo the deer, the official mascot for the 2019 Canada Winter Games. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Sell out predicted for Winter Games passes

Tickets and passes still available

Ticket sales for the hottest games in town — the 2019 Canada Winter Games — are gaining momentum.

Lee Ann Waines, director of marketing and revenue for the Games host society, said with only three weeks left to the Games, people are getting organized to attend.

“Ticket sales are very, very strong. At this point I can safely predict we’ll sell out of our passes before Games time,” Waines said Monday about the all-access Games pass for sports events, and Week 1 or Week 2 sport passes.

Waines said to make sure the Games are accessible, single day and sport passes will also be available during the Games at each venue box office. Programs have been also developed for students.

“What we’re doing is through our Catch the Spirit school program, Red Deer Orthodontics is providing a free youth single sport ticket voucher to students at schools across central Alberta.”

Tickets are available for schools interested in arranging a field trip to the Games by calling the Games office.

Clearview Market Dental Care is also presenting family vouchers to non-profit agencies and sports organizations.

Passes and tickets available from Tickets Alberta include:

l Games Pass for access to all sports events, including medal rounds and competitions. Does not include opening or closing ceremonies. Adult passes are $200 and youth/senior is $160.

l Week 1 Sport Pass for access to all sports events in week one, including medal rounds and competitions. Sports feature boxing, artistic gymnastics, artistic swimming, men’s hockey, ringette, short track speedskating, long track speedskating, table tennis and wheelchair basketball. Does not include opening or closing ceremonies. Adult passes are $125 and youth/senior is $100.

l Week 2 Sport Pass for access to all sports events in week two, including medal rounds and competitions. Sports feature archery, badminton, curling, figure skating, gymnastics – trampoline, women’s hockey, judo and squash. Does not include opening or closing ceremonies. Adult passes are $125 and youth/senior is $100.

l Waskasoo Family Pack for access to all sports events for two adults and two youth/seniors throughout the Games, including medal rounds and competitions. Does not include opening or closing ceremonies. Cost is $500. Option to add up to two more youth/seniors for $100 each.

l Opening Ceremony Feb. 15. Assigned seating. Lower bowl is sold out but some upper bowl seats are still available. Adult price for upper bowl is $40. Youth/senior price for upper bowl is $32.

l Closing Ceremony March 2. Assigned seating. Adult price for lower bowl is $50 and upper bowl is $30. Youth/senior price lower bowl is $40 and upper bowl is $24.

Passes and tickets available during the Games:

l Day Pass gives access to all sports and competition venues the day the pass is purchased, including medal rounds and competitions. General admission seating. Does not include opening or closing ceremonies. Adult price is $20. Youth/senior price is $16.

l Single Sport Ticket is for a single sport event at a single venue the day the ticket is purchased, including medal rounds and competitions. General admission seating. No in/out privileges. Does not include opening or closing ceremonies. Adult price is $12.50. Youth/senior is $10.

Prices do not include taxes and Tickets Alberta fees.


