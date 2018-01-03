Semi-automatic submachine gun found in vehicle

Innisfail RCMP lay charges

Innisfail RCMP seized firearms after two separate traffic stops and one vehicle contained a semi-automatic sub-machine gun.

Police said on Monday they found a Suomi M31 semi-automatic submachine gun, two 36-round magazines loaded with ammunition for the submachine gun, two pistol magazines, nun chucks and other assorted ammunition after stopping a vehicle on Range Road 25 in Red Deer County.

A 26-year-old Innisfail man, a 25-year-old Rimbey man and a 34-year-old Rimbey man were charged with multiple firearm offences.

On Dec. 28 a vehicle was stopped on Hwy 54 outside Innisfail and police seized a loaded sawed-off shotgun, ammunition, face masks, break-in tools and a controlled substance.

A 29-year-old Red Deer man was charged with multiple offenses, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with a tampered serial number, and possession of a controlled substance.


News tips
Reader photo: Icy explosion
UPDATED: Red Deer RCMP welcomes new operations support officer

