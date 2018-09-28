Senator confronted by angry protester as key vote looms on Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON — A bitter partisan divide is back on full display in Washington as members of the Senate Judiciary Committee prepare to pass judgment on U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Committee members are scheduled to vote early this afternoon on whether to advance Kavanaugh’s nomination to the full Senate.

One key member, Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, confirmed early today he planned to support Kavanaugh, saying the nominee was entitled to the “presumption of innocence” in the absence of corroborating evidence.

The vote follows a dramatic day of testimony from Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, the California psychology professor who says she is “100 per cent” certain it was the nominee who tried to sexually assault her during a house party in Maryland in 1982.

Emotions are still running high today, as evidenced by the protesters who confronted Flake in a Capitol Hill elevator on his way to the hearing and pleaded with him to change his mind.

Senators on the committee spent the morning in a powerful rhetorical duel as they alternated accusing each other of trying to either thwart or fast-track Kavanaugh’s nomination with game-changing November midterm elections looming on the horizon.

Previous story
Manhunt in Denmark shuts down bridges, ferries to Copenhagen
Next story
Kavanaugh gains key GOP senator ahead of crucial vote

Just Posted

Red Deer students — and Alberta’s Education Minister — wear orange as a sign of Reconciliation

Minister David Eggen praised West Park for teaching students about residential school history

Alberta Opposition leaders address AUMA

United Conservative Party, Alberta Party and Liberal Party leaders made their pitches

Health Minister asked to resolve Central Alberta’s ambulance shortage

Lacombe ambulances spend more than half their time responding to calls in Red Deer, says councillor

Red Deer College students prepare dinner at Ronald McDonald House

The students prepared dinner through the Home for Dinner program

Hospital shortages, addictions questions raised by Red Deer Councillors at AUMA conference

Health Minister Sarah Hoffman was in the hot seat

UPDATED: Premier Notley pledges funding to address cannabis challenges

Notley was in Red Deer Thursday

Calgary newspaper columnist’s take on Kavanaugh nomination triggers backlash

CALGARY — A Calgary Herald newspaper column on sexual misconduct accusations against… Continue reading

Kavanaugh gains key GOP senator ahead of crucial vote

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh gained the support of a… Continue reading

Senator confronted by angry protester as key vote looms on Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON — A bitter partisan divide is back on full display in… Continue reading

Manhunt in Denmark shuts down bridges, ferries to Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN — A nationwide police manhunt paralyzed Denmark on Friday after authorities… Continue reading

B.C. RCMP seek five teens involved in school bus theft

The theft may have started as a harmless joyride, but Const. Chad Neustaeter says it had the potential to put lives at risk.

135 B.C. kids stung by wasps in rolling nest while on annual Terry Fox run

Students were running along the edge of the Kamloops elementary school’s yard when the nest was disrupted.

B.C. man hasn’t put trash out for 3 years

Mr. No-trash recycles everything, even takes neighbours’ composts to public works

Everybody on plane survives crash landing in Pacific lagoon

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — A passenger on a plane that crashed into… Continue reading

Most Read