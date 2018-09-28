Senator confronted by angry protester as key vote looms on Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON — A bitter partisan divide is back on full display in Washington as members of the Senate Judiciary Committee prepare to pass judgment on U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Committee members are scheduled to vote early this afternoon on whether to advance Kavanaugh’s nomination to the full Senate.

One key member, Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, confirmed early today he planned to support Kavanaugh, saying the nominee was entitled to the “presumption of innocence” in the absence of corroborating evidence.

The vote follows a dramatic day of testimony from Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, the California psychology professor who says she is “100 per cent” certain it was the nominee who tried to sexually assault her during a house party in Maryland in 1982.

Emotions are still running high today, as evidenced by the protesters who confronted Flake in a Capitol Hill elevator on his way to the hearing and pleaded with him to change his mind.

Senators on the committee spent the morning in a powerful rhetorical duel as they alternated accusing each other of trying to either thwart or fast-track Kavanaugh’s nomination with game-changing November midterm elections looming on the horizon.