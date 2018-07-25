Seniors apartment project coming to downtown Red Deer

Updated: Three Robins Acting Living Community at 45th Street and 48th Avenue will have 89 suites

Steve Suske, chair of 103 Street Developments, announces on Wednesday that a new 89-suite adult apartment building will be built at 4501 48th Avenue. Photo by PAUL COWLEY/Advocate staff

Ground was broken on Wednesday for an 89-suite active living complex in downtown Red Deer.

Three Robins Active Living Community will be built at 4501 48th Ave. on a site that previously held a row of dilapidated homes that were recently torn down.

The rental building will have a number of on-site supportive living services, including housekeeping, meals, laundry and transportation. A bistro/café, dining room and common kitchen will be joined by theatre, games and exercise rooms and a woodworking shop.

One- and two-bedroom suites, with or without dens, will be available.

Steve Suske, chair of building developer 103 Street Developments, said buildings of this kind are in high demand because of the “demographic hockey stick” created by an aging baby boomer population.

“We can’t keep up with the demand,” said Suske, who has developed many similar projects.

The new Red Deer building is aimed at those new to retirement.

“This isn’t independent living, or assisted living or long-term care. This is for very active seniors who live in community and enjoy their early days of retirement.”

The company also developed the Points West Living Red Deer facility at 6950 Taylor Drive. Offering 114 designated supportive living spaces and 25 independent supportive living suites, the building was filled four months after it opened, Suske said.

Red Deer city Coun. Frank Wong pointed out the building will be within walking distance of numerous facilities including Golden Circle Senior Resource Centre, Recreation Centre, Servus Arena and Pidherney Curling Centre.

Wong said buildings such as Three Robins provide housing for seniors who want to age in place.

The project also meshes with council’s vision for the downtown.

“This development fits our goal to increase density downtown,” he said.

Dianne Sutherland has been living in a building in Gasoline Alley and plans to move into the Three Robins building.

“This area really appeals to me and I’m glad they have underground parking,” said Sutherland.

Construction is expected to begin soon and will take about 14 months.



