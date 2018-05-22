Sentencing delayed for Red Deer man who pleaded guilty to criminal negligence after death of woman in 2017

Lyndon Olsen is to be sentenced on Friday on a charge of criminal negligence causing death using a firearm in connection with a sequence of events that ended with this truck crash below Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre. Randee Lynn Stewart was in the pickup and was taken to hospital, where she died from her injuries. (Red Deer Advocate file photo)

Sentencing has been delayed for a Red Deer man who admitted causing the death of a woman who was found badly injured in a truck near Red Deer’s hospital in February 2017.

Lyndon Olsen pleaded guilty in January to criminal negligence causing death involving a firearm and was to be sentenced on Tuesday.

However, chief Crown prosecutor Dominique Mathurin was tied up in a trial in Calgary and could not be in Red Deer for sentencing, Crown prosecutor Bruce Ritter told Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Eldson Simpson.

Sentencing was rescheduled for Friday morning.

Olsen, who remains in custody, was arrested in February 2017 in connection with the death of mother-of-two Randee Lynn Stewart, 25.

At about 6:15 a.m. Feb. 1, Red Deer RCMP received a report of possible gunshots in the area of a townhouse complex near 54th Avenue and 43rd Street. Shortly after, police responded when a pickup truck crashed on its way to Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre on 42nd Street.

RCMP located Stewart in the truck near the hospital, where she was taken and later died from her injuries.



