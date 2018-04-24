Sentencing hearing for second-degree murder in woman’s online beating death

WINNIPEG — A sentencing hearing is underway for a teenager who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in a young woman’s beating that was captured on video and surfaced online.

The body of Serena McKay, who was 19, was found on the Sagkeeng First Nation last April.

Two teenage girls, who were 16 and 17, were arrested.

The older girl, who has since turned 18 but can’t be named because of her age when the beating occurred, pleaded guilty in December.

Her eyes were filled with tears as she was led into the Winnipeg courtroom in handcuffs as McKay’s family members and friends filled the seats.

Crown lawyer Jennifer Comack says there are 24 victim impact statements from family and friends.

There are more from people who didn’t know McKay. Judge Rocky Pollack is to decide which can be included in the court record.

Court has previously heard that McKay had been at a house party in the Sagkeeng community when there was an argument about alcohol.

Two videos, which later circulated on social media, showed McKay on the ground and crying while she was being attacked.

Previous story
Attorney: California police shot unarmed black man 10 times
Next story
G7 ministers probe threats of ‘dark’ internet in wake of daylight van attack

Just Posted

Red Deer boat launches closed due to rising water levels

More thawing ice and snow means a higher Red Deer River and… Continue reading

Red Deer library show: Ode to colourful pioneer, Cougar Annie

One-act musical on Wednesday, April 25, at Snell Auditorium

Candles, flowers, messages of support at scene of Toronto van attack

TORONTO — Candles, flowers and messages of support are being left this… Continue reading

Sentencing hearing for second-degree murder in woman’s online beating death

WINNIPEG — A sentencing hearing is underway for a teenager who pleaded… Continue reading

Canadian firm linked to Facebook data scandal defends its political work

OTTAWA — The co-founders of a Canadian company at the centre of… Continue reading

WATCH: Central Alberta dancers take over Red Deer College with their moves

Danceworks Central Alberta Dance Festival is now in its 38th year

2 approaches to turning recycled materials into art

What have you not seen recycled into an art form? Everything from… Continue reading

How a small P.E.I. police force is using humour to charm the internet

KENSINGTON, P.E.I. — A police force in a tiny Prince Edward Island… Continue reading

Habana, World Cup winner & Springbok record-holder, retiring

Bryan Habana, the lightning-fast South Africa wing and World Cup winner with… Continue reading

Canadians head home after U-17 soccer tournament called off due to violence

Canada coach Bev Priestman was preparing her team for a game Sunday… Continue reading

TV’s ‘Homeland’ feels challenge of competing with real world

WASHINGTON — Members of the cast of TV’s “Homeland” call it “spy… Continue reading

As Osoyoos Indian Band flourishes, so too does Okanagan’s wine tourism

Indigenous practices have driven growth of South Okanagan’s wine history and agricultural influence

Opioid treatment gap in Medicare: methadone clinics

One in three older Americans with Medicare drug coverage is prescribed opioid… Continue reading

‘RFK Funeral Train’ show: Kennedy’s final journey in photos

SAN FRANCISCO — The assassination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 50 years… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month