Sentencing set for man who landed helicopter at tech company

RALEIGH, N.C. — A man will soon learn his sentence for pretending to be an Army general last year when he landed a chartered helicopter at a North Carolina technology company.

A sentencing hearing was scheduled Tuesday morning for Christian Desgroux on a charge of impersonating a military officer. He pleaded guilty in June to the charge that carries a maximum sentence of three years. His lawyer has argued the sentence should be no more than six months.

Federal agents say Desgroux landed the helicopter last November at the corporate campus of SAS Institute, saying he was on a mission authorized by the president. Authorities say the false story was meant to impress a woman who worked there.

Despite wearing a general’s uniform during the episode, Desgroux never served in the U.S. military.

Jonathan Drew, The Associated Press

Previous story
Buddhist group grappling with sexual misconduct claims announces transition plan
Next story
Royal Navy rescued suicide bomber three years before attack

Just Posted

Twin wildfires threatening 10,000 California homes

LAKEPORT, Calif. — Twin wildfires tearing through vineyards and brushy hills threatened… Continue reading

Iran: Trump needs to rejoin nuclear deal if he wants talks

TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian officials reacted skeptically on Tuesday to President Donald… Continue reading

Gardeners beware: A red pest is preying on Red Deer-area lilies

Lily beetles are chowing down in Central Alberta gardens

Royal Navy rescued suicide bomber three years before attack

LONDON — The Royal Navy rescued the Manchester Arena suicide bomber and… Continue reading

Central Alberta under severe thunderstorm watch

Environment Canada warns thunderstorm could bring damaging hail and high winds

WATCH: Centrefest gets off to a hot start

Street performers are putting on a show in downtown Red Deer this… Continue reading

Vancouver police investigate strange assault

THE CANADIAN PRESS Vancouver police are appealing for help as they investigate… Continue reading

The corporate climb: Stalled progress for women in Canadian C-suites

TORONTO — None of Canada’s TSX 60 companies were headed by a… Continue reading

Toronto debating whether to sue province over decision to shrink city council

TORONTO — Debate raged at Toronto City Hall on Monday as local… Continue reading

Feds won’t decriminalize any drugs besides cannabis, despite calls from cities

OTTAWA — The federal government says it will not consider decriminalizing drugs… Continue reading

Alberta threatens to end construction contract for Grande Prairie hospital

EDMONTON — The Alberta government is threatening to cancel the contract of… Continue reading

Lacombe County man gets six-month house arrest for evading police

Defence argues he needs to be able to still provide for children at home.

Lost Neil Young and Joni Mitchell concert recordings uncovered by archivists

Live concert recordings of Neil Young and Joni Mitchell considered lost for… Continue reading

Quebec police investigating after Premier Philippe Couillard’s boat sinks

SAINT-PRIME, Que. — Authorities are investigating after a fishing boat belonging to… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month