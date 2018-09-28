September much colder than average but not a record breaker so far

September’s mean temperature 3.2 C degrees cooler than the 9.9 C average

September is uncomfortably close to the kind of weather record you want to avoid.

The mean temperature for the month — averaging all the highs and lows — is 6.7 C so far.

“The normal mean temperature for the entire month is typically 9.9 C,” said Dan Kulak, Environment Canada meteorologist.

So, if you thought September was unusually cold — you were right.

But it does not look like the nasty mean temperature of 5.5 C recorded in 1965 will be bumped from the record books.

Not that Mother Nature isn’t trying. The forecast highs for the next three days are 5 C, 2 C and 3 C. However. those temperatures are unlikely to move the dial enough to get a record.

Kulak is not ruling it though.

“We’ll have to wait and see,” he said. “It’s going to be cool. Regardless, it’s not going to be going up from 6.7 C.”

Red Deer didn’t set any record lows despite the frosty fall.

However, two maximum high records were set. On Sept. 13, the mercury peaked at a lowly 0.3 C. The previous lowest high temperature for that day was 2.2 C in 1934. Another record was set the following day, with the high reaching only 3.2 C, well below the previous mark of 5.5 C.

Kulak said the cause of the colder-than-usual temperatures is a result of the jet stream remaining in the south, which has allowed cold air to come down from the north.

“The type of air we wouldn’t normally be expecting to move south so early in the season has been moving south earlier than average,” he said.

Why that has happened, he can’t say.

“I can answer the question about what’s going on today but I can’t answer the question of why it’s been going on for the last month.”

Those who are hoping September was a freakish anomaly and we will be rewarded with a balmy October should expect to be disappointed.

Environment Canada is predicting October will be colder than average.



