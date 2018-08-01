Serious accident on Hwy 2 southbound causes traffic detour through Olds

A serious collision between a fuel truck and SUV in the southbound lanes of Hwy 2 caused one driver to be airlifted to hospital by STARS.

A section of Hwy 2 was closed and traffic between Olds and Didsbury is being detoured through Olds.

On Wednesday at about 11:15 a.m., the Innisfail Integrated Traffic Unit and Olds RCMP responded to a two-vehicle motor vehicle collision on Hwy 2, five kms south of the Hwy 27 overpass.

A fuel truck and sport utility vehicle collided in the southbound lanes. The driver of the SUV has been airlifted to hospital by STARS air ambulance. The driver of the fuel truck was uninjured.

Hwy 2 southbound is impassable until the investigation is complete. Traffic is being redirected at Amerada Road. Olds RCMP announced that traffic is being detoured off Hwy 2. Vehicles are being re-routed through the Town of Olds to Hwy 2A and then on to Carstairs.

No further details are immediately available.