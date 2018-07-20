Severe thunderstorm watch for Central Alberta

Thunderstorm watch covers large area including Sylvan Lake to Stettler

Severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for a large area of Central Alberta including Red Deer, Lacombe, Sylvan Lake and Stettler.

Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, damaging hail and heavy rain.

Thunderstorms have developed along the Foothills and are moving northeastward this afternoon. The watch area may be expanded depending on how the storms evolve.

Very large hail can damage property, break windows, dent vehicles and cause serious injury. Very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ABstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.

The watch covers:

•Camrose Co. near Bashaw and Meeting Creek

•City of Red Deer

•County of Paintearth near Halkirk and Big Knife Prov. Park

•County of Stettler near Big Valley

•County of Stettler near Botha and Gadsby

•County of Stettler near Byemoor and Endiang

•County of Stettler near Donalda

•County of Stettler near Stettler Nevis and Rochon Sands

•Flagstaff County near Forestburg and Galahad

•Lacombe County near Clive Alix and Mirror

•Lacombe County near Eckville

•Lacombe County near Lacombe Blackfalds and Bentley

•Ponoka County near Ponoka and Maskwacis

•Red Deer County near Elnora Lousana and Delburne

•Red Deer County near Penhold Innisfail and Bowden

•Red Deer County near Pine Lake

•Red Deer County near Spruce View and Red Lodge Prov. Park

•Red Deer County near Sylvan Lake and Stephansson House


