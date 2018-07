There’s a severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Red Deer and the surrounding County of Stettler and Lacombe areas.

The Environment Canada website asks residents to be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions in Central Alberta.

The severe thunderstorm watch is also in effect for areas near Bashaw, Big Valley, Clive, Alix, Mirror, Ponoka, Maskwacis, Lacombe, Blackfalds, Bentley and Sylvan Lake.



