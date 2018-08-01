Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Red Deer, Central Alberta

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Red Deer and wide swaths of Central Alberta.

Environment Canada issued the watch at 10:24 a.m. on Wednesday for Red Deer, Sylvan Lake, Pine Lake, Penhold, Innisfail, Bowden, Ponoka, Lacombe, Blackfalds, Stettler and surrounding areas.

According to Environment Canada, conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, damaging hail and heavy rain.

The thunderstorms are forecast to develop along the foothills this afternoon and track eastwards through the night.



