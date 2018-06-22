Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Red Deer, Central Alberta

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Red Deer and parts of of Central Alberta.

At 10:16 a.m. on Friday, the watch was issued for Red Deer, Sylvan Lake, Penhold, Bowden, Innisfail, Lacombe, Blackfalds and Lacombe, Stettler and Red Deer Counties.

According to Environment Canada, conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and torrential rains.

These thunderstorms will be slow moving and could see localized accumulations of as much as 50 mm of rain in an hour or less.



