Sex assault trial for Central Alberta man delayed

A Central Alberta man accused of sexual assault with a weapon and making death threats had his trial postponed to next month.

The criminal case against Daniel Leonard was to have proceeded on Monday in Red Deer’s Court of Queen’s Bench.

But Crown prosecutor Dominique Mathurin and defence lawyer Robin Snider agreed that, since two other matters were scheduled for the same courtroom, there wasn’t enough time available this week to proceed.

Queen’s Bench Madam Justice Marilyn Slawinsky instead re-set the trial dates to Feb. 26 and 27.

Daniels was arrested after a 29-year-old woman complained she was attacked in April of 2016 by an unknown assailant in downtown Red Deer.