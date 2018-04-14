Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off in Red Deer a hit

Central Alberta Celebrities put on a show at the Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off Saturday night.

Duane Daines, with dance partner Natalie Brooks, took home the top prize, while Todd Simenson, with dance partner Jinelle Themig, won the technical award and Cindy Mandrusiak, with dance partner Dale Tosczak, raised the most money.

Each dancer raised money for the event, which will go towards the Canada Games Celebration Plaza in downtown Red Deer.

Also competing was Carla MacLeod, with partner David Joseph, John Young, with Jody Liptak, Mellisa Hollingswoth, with Michael Myroniu, Cari MacLean with Jone Lam and Troy Gillard with Olya Joseph.

More to come.



sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com

