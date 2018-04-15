Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off on Saturday ‘an inspirational night’ for Central Albertans

Celebrity dancer Duane Daines danced with professional dancer Natalie Brooks, as part of the Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off 2018. The dance couple took the top prize home Saturday. Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/ADVOCATE STAFF

Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off 2018, Saturday, was one of the best nights in the event’s six-year history, an organizer said.

Christine Moore, Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off 2018 co-chair, said the event, in its seventh year brings the entire community together, reached new heights this year.

“It just reached a whole new level Saturday – the level of performance, the show,” she said.

Duane Daines, a celebrity dancer, and his partner Natalie Brooks, went home with the top prize and received a standing ovation at the sold-out event, said Moore.

Daines, who danced in a wheelchair, was one of the eight celebrity dancers taking part in the competition this year.

“I don’t think I have ever seen the hall so electric with a standing ovation after Duane Daines’ performance with his partner who had sustained an injury that morning,” said Moore.

All those competing this year had an athletic background: Carla MacLeod with partner David Joseph, John Young with Jody Liptak, Mellisa Hollingsworth with Michael Myroniu, Cari MacLean with Jone Lam and Troy Gillard with Olya Joseph.

More than 800 people gathered for the dance competition in Red Deer for a “truly inspiring night for the entire community,” Moore said.

Although, the amount of money raised hasn’t been announced yet, the Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off website shows all the dancers met their goal of $20,000 each.

The money will go towards Canada Games Celebration Plaza – an accessible gathering place in the heart of downtown Red Deer.

The plaza, near the Central Middle School, will be a legacy left to the community by the 2019 Canada Winter Games where cultural events, inclusive play and community events can be hosted.

Moore said the new outdoor space will include a playground and revitalize downtown Red Deer.

“Whenever we have a big (outdoor) event in Red Deer, roads have to be closed down, this place (will prevent that) so city can carry on and people can gather there,” said Moore.

More than 80 volunteers helped with the event, said Moore, who thanked everyone involved to make the event possible.



Christine Moore, Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off 2018 co-chair, said the dance competition in Red Deer on Saturday was one of the best one yet. Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff