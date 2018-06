Anyone with information is asked to contact police

Stettler RCMP are looking for a male suspected of shoplifting at Stettler Peavey Mart on June 8. (Photo Contributed)

Stettler RCMP are looking for a male suspected of shoplifting at Stettler Peavey Mart on June 8.

Police said the suspect allegedly ran out of the store with unpaid merchandise at 12:21 p.m. and left the area in an older model Honda Civic.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Stettler RCMP at 403-742-3382 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.tipsubmit.com.



