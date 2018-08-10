Shoplifter with knife arrested in Red Deer

Red Deer RCMP arrested a man who allegedly fled from police in stolen vehicle. (File photo by Advocate staff)

An alleged shoplifter with a large knife was arrested by police after fleeing in a stolen vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.

Red Deer RCMP said officers responded to a store on the north end of Gaetz Avenue at about 4:30 p.m. after store staff approached a man suspected of shoplifting who also had a large knife.

The suspect fled and drove away in an SUV with two female passengers.

Police said they quickly located the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop for police and continued northbound on Gaetz Avenue into Johnstone. The vehicle was tracked and located abandoned at James Street and Jacobs Close.

The suspect was arrested on Johnstone Drive while attempting to flee on foot. RCMP located the two females nearby who were released without charges.

Police said the SUV had been reported stolen out of Red Deer earlier that day after it was left unlocked, but with no keys inside.

A 22-year-old man was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, robbery with a weapon, operation of a motor vehicle while being pursued by police, resisting or obstructing a peace officer, two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000, and failing to comply with probation.

He was remanded to appear in Red Deer provincial court on Aug. 23.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter