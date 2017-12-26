Shoppers have mixed reactions to Boxing Day deals in Red Deer

Holly Rance, originally from Red Deer, was shopping for sales Tuesday afternoon. She said she is happy with most deals she saw especially at Hudson’s Bay.

Jayden Anderson, Red Deer resident, usually shops on Boxing Day. He likes the fact that Boxing Day deals go on for more than a day. In most cases, a full week, he said.

Anderson was buying ahirts on Boxing Day. He said it seems to him that stores have deals on selected items which is way to draw customers into stores.

Another Red Deerian, Nikki Parry, said some deals are “decent” but the mainstream stores like Lululemon should have better deals.

Her Red Deerian friend, Jade Skutar, who is a Boxing Day shopper finds the Bower Place too busy. She said she is satisfied with the deals but they could always be better.

Tashauna McDonald, from Bentley, said she came to the mall for shoes and bath products. The satisfied shopper said all the deals at the six stores she had been to appealed to her, especially Hudson’s Bay deals.

“You take advantage of all the deals,” she said, referring to wanting to shop for pleasure on Boxing Day, rather than need.

McDonald is an annual Boxing Day shopper and compared to other years, she said, Bower Place has been less busy and stores have offered quick service.

“It hasn’t been that crazy, it’s been really fast,” said McDonald.

Coleman Cunningham shopped for boots, diamond earrings and towels Tuesday.

He said he saved money on deals and he’s happy about that. The Red Deer resident sometimes shops at West Edmonton Mall but finds it really busy.

“This is less busy so it’s really good,” he said. “I can still walk.”

He likes the store selection in Edmonton, but is happy with Red Deer store selection based on the size of the city.

For some, shopping on Boxing Day is part of the Holiday tradition, like Melody Favero, a Calgary Resident. She comes to Red Deer every holiday season to visit her family and shops at Bower Place every Boxing Day. On Tuesday, she was pleasure shopping and enjoying the “not-so-busy” crowds.

“You want to go and see what’s out there,” said Favero, referring to the deals.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Most Read

