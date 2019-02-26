Red Deer documentary filmmaker Rueben Tschetter. (Contributed photo).

Short doc about Red Deer swimmer wins big at Central Alberta Film Festival

The 2019 Central Alberta Film Festival wrapped up on Saturday night with an awards ceremony that celebrated six winning films.

The awards for Audience Choice and Best Short Documentary went to Red Deer filmmaker Rueben Tschetter for his film Power on Water. The short doc “was singled out by both the judges and the audience as a superior film,” said Ranjit Mullakady, CAFF President.

“We couldn’t be happier that a local film gets to be celebrated this way right here in Red Deer.”

Power on Water had been commissioned by the Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery to profile Red Deer’s Tammy Cunnington, world class Paralympic swimmer. Cunnington was struck by an airplane at a Ponoka air show at age six in 1982, leaving her a paraplegic. Power on Water tells the story of her passion and focus in the preparation for the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Other films recognized at the CAFF Awards Ceremony were Prairie Dog for Best Feature Narrative, RISE: The Story of Augustines for Best Feature Documentary, and The Wall for Best Short Narrative.

Audience Choice awards for CAFF’s Smartphone and 48 Hour Film Challenges were given to Marionette Man and Suzie. CAFF Action Team volunteers were also recognized at the ceremony for their teamwork.

Central Alberta Film Festival is a not-for-profit cultural organization with a mission to educate, support and promote cinematography and filmmaking in Alberta and Canada. The third annual festival took place at Carnival Cinemas Feb. 20-23.

Red Deer courtroom hears driver was speeding before fatal crash

Collision analyst testifies

