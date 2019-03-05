(Advocate file photo.)

Shortfalls in seniors’ health programs to be discussed at Red Deer forum

More nursing home spots, universal medication coverage are needed

Central Alberta seniors need better access to long-term care, better pharmaceutical coverage and better hospital resources, say the Friends of Medicare.

The group is holding a forum along with Public Interest Alberta on Wednesday, March 6, aimed at raising awareness of existing gaps in seniors’ health care needs. It will be held at 7 p.m. the Golden Circle in Red Deer.

Friends of Medicare’s local spokesperson Sam Denhaan said various issues will be discussed — including the lack of nursing home beds in the region.

While investments have been made in seniors’ housing options, most new spaces are for supportive or assisted living, not long-term care, said Denhaan. “There are long wait lists (for nursing home spots), and many seniors have been waiting in hospitals for a bed to open up.”

Having seniors unnecessarily taking up hospital beds leaves less spots available for sick patients. As well, hospitals cannot provide recreational opportunities or other things necessary for quality of life in the longer-term, he added.

Forum discussions will include a run-down on the more complicated assessments seniors now face before being judged to be ready for nursing home placement.

“There are so many different designations of care now, the assessments can be hard to understand,” he added. Speakers will attempt to shed light on this new process.

The forum will also discuss a need for better local acute care resources. Dr. Kym Jim, of the Society for Hospital Expansion in Central Alberta, will discuss Red Deer hospital’s lack of beds, operating rooms and a cardiac catheterization laboratory.

The need for a universal pharmaceutical coverage program is also on the agenda, said Denhaan.

Seniors get about 70 per cent of their drug costs paid for by the province, but the remaining 30 per cent can be unaffordable for some people who have to take expensive medications, said Denhaan.

He believes an advantage of having the province pay for 100 per cent of drug coverage is the overall cost of the medications will be lower since the government will have better bargaining power with pharmaceutical companies.

The forum will include a questions and answer session. Denhaan hopes it helps make seniors more aware of what the issues are so they can question candidates running in the upcoming provincial election.


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Updated: Red Deer University announced as new name for college
Next story
Victim ends up in hospital after hit and run in central Alberta

Just Posted

This week’s snow plowing schedule

This is the city’s Snow Zone plowing schedule this week. H —… Continue reading

Sports dome proposed for Red Deer County

Group of local investors behind proposal to build dome on east side of Highway 2

Gasoline Alley sign will help motorists

Sign will be located at entrance road at north end of Gasoline Alley

Polar Plunge returning to Red Deer this weekend

Dozens of central Albertans will take a dip into freezing water this… Continue reading

Alberta government invests fewest health care dollars in Red Deer’s Central Zone, group finds

Group is mobilizing a community campaign for a Red Deer hospital expansion

Updated: Red Deer University announced as new name for college

Complete transition to a university expected to take about two years

Experts say popular Yukon ice cave seriously unstable, close to collapse

WHITEHORSE — Experts say a unique, cave-like tunnel formed by a retreating… Continue reading

Official charged in shipbuilding-contract leak to plead not guilty, lawyer says

OTTAWA — The second public official accused of leaking cabinet secrets about… Continue reading

Trudeau hunkers down in Ottawa after second minister resigns over SNC-Lavalin

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is hunkering down in Ottawa after… Continue reading

‘Speed camera ahead:’ Google Maps adds photo radar warnings for drivers

EDMONTON — Drivers using Google Maps are getting a last-minute warning as… Continue reading

VIDEO: Driver captures moment avalanche engulfs Colorado highway

The avalanche happened on a mountain along Interstate 70 in Ten Mile Canyon.

Unusual alliance to save blue whales stalled by Sri Lanka

When the feeding grounds of blue whales overlap with busy shipping lanes,… Continue reading

PM strikes more conciliatory tone after second minister resigns over SNC-Lavalin

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dropped his insistence that his government… Continue reading

Coerced-sterilization allegations a ‘crisis’ that demands public inquiry: chief

OTTAWA — Ongoing concerns about coerced sterilization of Indigenous women is nothing… Continue reading

Most Read