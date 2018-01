Red Deer RCMP believe public not at risk

Red Deer RCMP responded to a complaint of shots fired in Riverside Meadows Thursday night.

Police issued a statement that a person or persons may have been injured and suspects remained at large.

Investigators believed it was an isolated incident and not a random shooting with no further risk to the public.

RCMP Red Deer, its General Investigation Section and RCMP Police Dog Service responded to investigate.

Updates will be provided as the investigation continues.