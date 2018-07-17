A chance of showers is in the forecast for Red Deer over the next several days. (File photo by BLACK PRESS)

Showers on the way for Red Deer

Seasonal weather expected

Umbrellas might come in handy over the next few days in Red Deer.

The city has a 30 per cent chance of showers Wednesday afternoon, and the chance increases to 60 per cent that night.

Environment Canada meteorologist Dan Kulak said there will be some thunderstorms in the area on Wednesday.

“We’re not expecting any big, major events. The forecast for tomorrow, there’s a bit of a chance of some thunderstorm activity, maybe some marginally severe weather,” said Kulak on Tuesday.

On Thursday the chance of showers is 60 per cent during both the day and evening. The chance of rain increases to 70 per cent Friday night.

“July is generally the wettest month of the year and most of that is from showers so you’ve got to get them sometime.”

He said after the recent hot and dry spell, weather in Red Deer will be more seasonal for the better part of the next seven days.


