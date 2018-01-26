Lori Jack, United Way Central Alberta community impact development officer, said the upcoming Poverty simulation creates a greater sense of empathy for people struggling to make ends meet in the community. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Simulation has Central Albertans experience poverty

An upcoming event will have Central Albertans experience the hardships of families struggling to make ends meet.

The United Way of Central Alberta, Central Alberta Poverty Reduction Alliance and the Radisson will host a Poverty Simulation Feb. 21.

“It creates a greater sense of empathy for those within the community,” said Lori Jack, United Way of Central Alberta community impact development officer.

“With the downturn in the economy these last few years there’s certainly a lot more people who have been living paycheque to paycheque.”

Jack said even though the economy is improving, it’s important to not lose sight of people who are still struggling.

People will be grouped into low-income families at the exercise and live through a month in 15-minute intervals.

The families will focus on tasks such as getting their children to daycare, working every day and getting groceries while maintaining their household.

“Over the month there are stressors that come along with unexpected things that happen and they have to learn to how make it through the month,” said Jack.

“Some succeed at it, some struggle with it and more often than not more than one family has to choose a life a crime because they need money to keep the house,” she said.

There has been about eight Poverty Simulations held in Central Alberta since 2014, including in Red Deer, Wetaskiwin and Hanna. The United Way also hosts simulations in Edmonton and Calgary.

Jack said every simulation she has been involved in has seen at least one family evicted at the end of the month.

“If you don’t make it to work one day because some unforeseen event, you don’t get income that day and therefore may not make rent at the end of the month,” she said.

After the simulation, participants are asked about the experience. Jack said the most common word she hears is “stress.”

“A lot of people don’t understand how stressful it is and what a high level of skill you’re required to have in order to manage life when finances are that tight.

“You need to be a lot more strategic about how you spend every penny and how you choose what you’re doing with your money,” she said.

There will be 20 volunteers at the event and a maximum of 88 participants.

“It looks different every time. It’s always interesting to see how personal dynamics play into how they choose to handle those stressors. It’s a great experience,” said Jack.

To register for the event, call 403-343-3900 or email info@unitedway.ca.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The United Way of Central Alberta is teaming up with the Central Alberta Poverty Reduction Alliance and the Radisson to host the Poverty Simulation Feb. 21. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Previous story
WATCH: Alberta’s Lt.-Governor visits Penhold
Next story
Regional sewage line questioned

Just Posted

In Photos: Family Literacy Day in Red Deer

École Camille J. Lerouge School in Red Deer celebrated Family Literacy Day… Continue reading

Regional sewage line questioned

Lacombe County and Red Deer County question sewage commission’s business plan

Flu hospitalizations still climbing in Central Alberta

More Influenza B cases seen

WATCH: Alberta’s Lt.-Governor visits Penhold

Lt.-Governor in Penhold for Chain of Office ceremony

Watch: Métis dancers keep tradition alive in Red Deer

Dancing the Red River Jig, Sash Dance, and others

Watch: Métis dancers keep tradition alive in Red Deer

Dancing the Red River Jig, Sash Dance, and others

Simulation has Central Albertans experience poverty

An upcoming event will have Central Albertans experience the hardships of families… Continue reading

Barry and Honey Sherman died in targeted double homicide: Police

The deaths of Toronto billionaire Barry Sherman and his wife Honey in… Continue reading

Man imprisoned for decades sues police, FBI after release

A Massachusetts man who spent more than three decades in prison for… Continue reading

Grammy-nominated Nova Scotian director on creating music videos with a social impact

Nova Scotian director Andy Hines still gets emotionally overwhelmed remembering the day… Continue reading

Musical Colonel: Reba McEntire to play KFC chain’s founder

The next Colonel Sanders is giving the character a little bit of… Continue reading

A costume designer repaired a baby butterfly’s wing, then watched in delight as it flew away

Romy McCloskey is a costume designer by training, with a specialty in… Continue reading

Cosby lawyers: Prosecution withheld, destroyed key evidence

Bill Cosby’s lawyers are accusing prosecutors of withholding and destroying evidence that… Continue reading

Guns in schools? Options explored in Kentucky after shooting

Hours after authorities say a 15-year-old student shot and killed two classmates… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month