Singer k.d. lang is only Central Alberta native to get 2018 Alberta Order of Excellence

A reflected glow from Consort-raised singer k.d. lang will be as close as Central Albertans get to basking in the 2018 Alberta Order of Excellence awards.

Alberta Lieut.-Gov. Lois Mitchell announced eight new investments in the Order on Thursday and none appear to be from the Red Deer area.

There are two Sherwood Park residents, three Edmontonians and three Calgarians (including k.d. lang, who’s noted for her Juno and Grammy Award-winning singing chops and her strong advocacy for LGBTQ rights and animal protection.)

While no one closer to us appears to have been nominated — it’s notable that lang was a Red Deer resident for a short time, while attending and then dropped out of RDC’s music program.

Lest Central Albertans feel slighted, it’s wise to look back at previous recipients. “Maybe there are no rural people on this list this time, but there could have been many rural people (invested) in other years,” reasoned Red Deer County Mayor Jim Wood.

And there were quite a few, including:

– In 2015, Parkland Industries founder Jack Donald received an Alberta Order of Excellence for his entrepreneurship, philanthropist and community builder.

– In 2014, former Red Deer mayor and community builder Morris Flewwelling was the recipient for his municipal, educational and cultural contributions to the province.

– That same year, Erminskin Band leader Wilton Littlechild was honoured for his law, political and athletic contributions to the province.

– In 2011, Lacombe co-founder of the charity A Better World, Eric Rajah, was given the Order of Excellence for his altruism and vision.

– And in 2007, Samson Band leader Victor Buffalo was honoured for his pioneering work with First Nations businesses across Canada.

On Thursday, a former Red Deerian was honoured in a different way. Lorenzo Donadeo, who was raised in this city, but now lives in Calgary, was announced to be the 2018 Business Hall of Fame Laureate.

The Alberta Business Hall of Fame, Southern Alberta, is holding a gala on Thursday evening at the Hyatt Regency in Calgary.

Donadeo, who founded Vermilion Energy and Casadona Investment Group in Calgary, will be honoured for his business acumen as well as his philanthropy. Donadeo gave a major gift in 2014 to his alma mater, the University of Alberta, where he graduated with a mechanical engineering degree in 1981.

