File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaks with the media following caucus on Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

Singh cements leadership with B.C. byelection win but NDP loses Outremont

OTTAWA — Jagmeet Singh tightened his shaky grip on the reins of the NDP Monday by winning a do-or-die federal byelection in British Columbia.

But the challenge he now faces in reviving the party’s flagging fortunes in time for this fall’s national election was underscored by the NDP’s simultaneous loss to the Liberals in Outremont, the Montreal riding that served as a launching pad for the orange wave that swept Quebec in 2011.

With most polls reporting, Singh captured Burnaby South with more than 38 per cent of the vote, ahead of the Liberal contender with 26 per cent and the Conservative with 22 per cent.

Had he lost, Singh would almost certainly have faced demands to resign as leader. Going into Monday’s byelection, many New Democrats — including Singh’s predecessor, Tom Mulcair — had questioned how Singh could lead the party in the October federal election if he couldn’t win a seat for himself.

However, the loss of Outremont cast a pall over Singh’s victory celebration.

Lawyer Rachel Bendayan reclaimed the riding for the Liberals with 42 per cent of the vote, even as the governing party struggles with the fallout from allegations that the Prime Minister’s Office improperly pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould to halt criminal proceedings against Montreal engineering giant SNC-Lavalin.

The NDP’s Julia Sanchez captured 27 per cent.

Outremont was a longtime Liberal stronghold until 2007, when Mulcair scored a byelection upset for the NDP, creating a beachhead for the party in Quebec, from which it eventually went on to sweep the province in 2011 and vault into official Opposition status for the first time in party history.

Since those heady days, the party has fallen back to its traditional third-party status. It won just 44 seats in the 2015 election, 16 of them in Quebec. Monday’s loss of Outremont gives credence to polls that suggest the party risks being wiped out altogether in Quebec this fall.

Vancouver NDP MP Jenny Kwan acknowledged the loss of Outremont was “a disappointment.”

“What we’re going to do, of course, is learn from this experience and then we’re going to redouble our efforts to ensure that the people of Quebec know we are there for them,” she said at Singh’s victory party.

In a third byelection Monday, the Conservatives handily hung on to the Ontario riding of York-Simcoe, which had been held since 2004 by former Conservative cabinet minister Peter Van Loan. Scot Davidson took 53 per cent of the vote for the Tories, well ahead of Liberal Shaun Tanaka with 30 per cent.

There were, however, a couple of potentially bad omens for the Conservatives in Monday’s results.

The breakaway People’s Party of Canada, created last summer by one-time Tory leadership contender Maxime Bernier, faced its first electoral test in the byelections and results suggest it could be a spoiler that deprives the Conservatives of victory in tight contests come the fall.

Previous story
Be aware: city snowplowing underway

Just Posted

Silver and bronze for Team Alberta in cross-country skiing

Race at River Bend delayed for three hours because of the cold

Red Deer Winter Games activities continue despite extreme cold

Dome tents have been used for downtown entertainment

Trial into fatal crash continues in Red Deer

Collision analyst testifies

Extreme cold warning returns for Red Deer area

-44 C wind chill Monday morning

PHOTO: Music for all ages performed by RDSO at free concert

The Red Deer Symphony Orchestra and the Orontes Guitar Quartet from Syria… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer walkers raise awareness for homeless at Coldest Night of the Year

This is the third year The Mustard Seed is holding the event in the city

PHOTOS: First week of Games action

The first week of the Games provided numerous sporting highlights. Here are… Continue reading

Family: ‘Don’t waste your time’

I am, by my own admission, a busy person and it surprises… Continue reading

Opinion: Believe it or not, B.C. wants our oil

If you thought British Columbians didn’t want Alberta oil, you’re mistaken. The… Continue reading

Canada’s bob team hopes World Cup in Calgary not the last on home track

CALGARY — Canada’s bobsled and skeleton teams head to the world championships… Continue reading

Alberta’s Carey beats Ontario’s Homan to win Scotties Tournament of Hearts

SYDNEY, N.S. — Up one with hammer to win is normally the… Continue reading

Triumph and disappointment for Spike Lee at Oscars

LOS ANGELES — Spike Lee’s first-ever competitive Oscar award turned a mostly… Continue reading

‘Green Book’ wins best picture in an upset at the Oscars

LOS ANGELES — The segregation-era road-trip drama “Green Book” was crowned best… Continue reading

UCP yet to confirm candidates seeking to represent party in Red Deer South

Nominations closed last Thursday but applicants still under review

Most Read