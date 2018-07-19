Singh says probe has found MP Christine Moore did not behave inappropriately

MONTREAL — NDP MP Christine Moore is being welcomed back into caucus after an investigator’s report absolved her of any wrongdoing amid allegations she sexually harassed a former soldier.

“The process was very long,” Moore told a news conference in Rouyn-Noranda, Que., on Thursday. ”I’ve known the truth since the very beginning. I knew they couldn’t find anything because nothing happened. The relationship was consensual.

“I’m really happy now it (the report) has been tabled and that I’m a full member of the NDP caucus with my full duties.”

Retired corporal Glen Kirkland accused Moore, 34, earlier this year of inappropriate behaviour and abusing her power, while the MP argued their relationship in 2013 was consensual.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh suspended Moore from caucus duties pending the outcome of the probe, which was conducted by Deborah Jelly, the managing director of Charron Human Resources Inc.

“The investigation has concluded that the allegations against Madame Moore were not supported by the evidence, that there was no misconduct amounting to either harassment or sexual harassment and that she did not abuse her position of authority,” Singh told a news conference in Montreal.

“I am therefore very pleased to announce that Madame Moore will resume her full duties in our caucus.”

Singh said the investigation was “thorough” and included interviews with several witnesses as well as examination of the evidence.

Moore, who has held the Quebec riding of Abitibi-Temiscamingue since 2011, said in May she loved Kirkland back in 2013.

On Thursday, she said it is too early to say whether she will run again in next year’s election and that the decision will be made by her and her family.

“If I do run again, it means I am ready to be an MP for another four years, regardless of what happens,” she said.”My priority in life remains my children and my loved ones.”

Moore said she doesn’t think events have turned her constituents against her.

“I believe the support I’ve received from people here shows they still have confidence in me,” she said.

Moore and Kirkland met on June 5, 2013, when Kirkland testified at a parliamentary committee about the treatment of injured soldiers.