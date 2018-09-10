Singh’s leadership under microscope as NDP MPs prepare to meet in B.C.

OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is facing pressure to show his team is united as he prepares to meet tomorrow with caucus members in Surrey, B.C.

Singh took over the helm of the beleaguered federal party almost a year ago and longtime NDP members want him to show his vision for the 2019 election which is just over a year away.

NDP strategist Robin MacLachlan says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has afforded the NDP a lot of space to show Canadians that the Liberal government is failing progressive voters.

He says he is personally disappointed Singh has yet to offer a clear plan to Canadians, adding the leader must put out a vision statement and prove the NDP can court those progressive voters.

MacLachlan says there is some hope among the base of the party that Singh’s bid for a seat in Parliament will help the party test drive its narrative for 2019.

Singh is planning to run in a byelection in the riding of Burnaby South after NDP MP Kennedy Stewart announced he would run as mayor in Vancouver but there is no date yet set for that byelection.

Previous story
‘It’s disheartening:’ Teepees start to come down at Saskatchewan legislature
Next story
Halifax sex assault trial delayed again as U.K. sailor remains hospitalized

Just Posted

Growing Central Alberta client list means move to larger space for The Lending Cupboard

Charity that lends medical equipment relocates to North Red Deer

Fatal quad rollover near Bowden

Alcohol not believed to be a factor

Woman dies in single-vehicle crash near Sundre

The driver of a westbound vehicle lost control

Steve Arsenault to play the Golden Circle

Red Deer musician and guitar teacher to perform at new venue

Parkinson Step ’n Stride beats fundraising goal

Red Deer walk was one of nine held over the weekend in Alberta

Red Deer and area firefighters’ commitment honoured

Firefighters’ National Memorial Day recognized

Halifax sex assault trial delayed again as U.K. sailor remains hospitalized

HALIFAX — One of two British sailors accused of sexually assaulting a… Continue reading

Singh’s leadership under microscope as NDP MPs prepare to meet in B.C.

OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is facing pressure to show his… Continue reading

‘It’s disheartening:’ Teepees start to come down at Saskatchewan legislature

REGINA — Teepees are coming down at an Indigenous protest camp on… Continue reading

Man charged with murder in July 2017 death of 13-year-old B.C. girl

SURREY, B.C. — A man has been charged with murder in the… Continue reading

UN teams to assess migrant treatment in Austria, Italy

GENEVA — The new U.N. human rights chief on Monday announced plans… Continue reading

Petanque players in Paris praised for stopping knife attack

PARIS — Petanque players in Paris who helped in the apprehension of… Continue reading

Search resumes for German singer who went overboard from cruise ship

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — A search is continuing today for a German… Continue reading

Trudeau expected to speak at women’s summit in Toronto today

TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to take the stage… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month