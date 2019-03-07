Parents anxiously wait to be reunited with their children after a stabbing outside Immaculate Conception School in North Delta triggered a lockdown shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb, 20, 2019. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Six new charges face man arrested in double stabbing outside Delta, B.C., school

DELTA, B.C. — Police in the suburban Vancouver city of Delta say six more charges have been laid after a double stabbing that injured a police officer and a woman outside an elementary school last month.

A news release from Delta Police says 49-year-old Manoj George is now charged with attempted murder, sex assault with a weapon, extortion, unlawful confinement, choking to overcome resistance and uttering threats.

Two counts of aggravated assault and two of assault with a weapon were laid against the Delta man on Feb. 21, one day after an off-duty officer was stabbed several times in the stomach while rushing to the aid of George’s wife, who was being attacked outside the school.

The woman also suffered serious stab wounds and remains in hospital, but the release says both she and Delta police acting Sgt. John Jasmins are recovering.

Police say the alleged victim in the new charges is the woman and there are no additional victims in the case.

Insp. Guy Leeson says in the release that George has been in custody since Feb. 20 and is due to return to court on March 13.

“These are serious charges, regarding circumstances that only came to light once the police investigation was underway,” Leeson says.

Delta Police Chief Neil Dubord said last month that George’s marriage was dissolving at the time of the attack and police were aware of that, but had not seen any sort of violence in the relationship.

Six new charges face man arrested in double stabbing outside Delta, B.C., school

