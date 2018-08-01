(Advocate file photo.)

Six people arrested for drug trafficking in Red Deer over the last month

Part of RCMP crack-down on drug, property crime

RCMP have charged six Red Deer-area residents with drug trafficking offences in three separate incidents over the last month.

• On July 24, the Red Deer RCMP drug unit conducted a search warrant on a south Red Deer hotel room and seized significant amounts of cocaine, GHB (commonly referred to as a “date rape” drug), and marijuana — along with cash believed to be proceeds of crime.

A 37-year-old man faces charges of possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. He will appear in Red Deer provincial court on Aug. 16.

• On July 10, the Red Deer RCMP drug unit conducted a search warrant at a Sunnybrook residence and seized cocaine and cash.

Two men, age 28 and 23, each face charges of possession of a controlled substance for trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. They will appear in Red Deer court on Aug. 23.

• On June 26, the Red Deer RCMP drug unit located a suspect wanted on outstanding warrants at a Riverside Meadows residence. After officers arrived, the suspect and two other males entered a vehicle and rammed the police car, causing minor injuries to one police officer. The suspect driver attempted to flee on foot but was arrested after a brief chase, along with the two other suspects, who remained behind.

RCMP seized methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and cash from the vehicle.

A 36-year-old man faces charges of possession of a controlled substance for trafficking, dangerous driving causing injury, flight from police, possession of property obtained by crime, failure to remain at the scene of a collision, assault on a police officer, and driving while disqualified. He will appear in court in Red Deer on Aug. 9.

Also, a 32-year-old man and 24-year-old man each face charges of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. They will also appear in Red Deer court on Aug. 9.

These targeted arrests are part of Red Deer RCMP’s focus on the drug trade and property crimes. Sgt. Robert Schultz said, “Red Deerians do an excellent job reporting suspicious and criminal activity… we thank them for helping police to apply continuous pressure to drug traffickers.”

Most Read

