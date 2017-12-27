Six sent to hospital in crash that shut down Highway 1 near Revelstoke, B.C.

REVELSTOKE, B.C. — Six people have been taken to hospital after a collision on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Revelstoke, B.C.

B.C. Emergency Health Services says three ground ambulances and an air ambulance were sent to the scene.

The service says two of the patients were in critical condition.

The Transportation Ministry says the highway is expected to remain closed in both directions until about 5 p.m.

The ministry says a traffic analyst is at the site and an investigation into the crash is in progress.