Skydiver falls 20 ft. while landing in Innisfail

The 20-year-old is recovering in Calgary hospital

Innisfail firefighters and EMS transported a skydiver to a Calgary hospital after he took a fall. Photo supplied by Innisfail Fire

A young man is recovering in a Calgary hospital following a skydiving accident over the weekend in Central Alberta.

Innisfail firefighters and EMS responded to the call around 4 p.m. Saturday when a 20-year-old skydiver fell during his landing in Innisfail.

Gary Leith, Innisfail fire chief and manager of Fire and Protective Services said the man was transported to Foothills Medical Centre with spinal injuries and possible fractures to pelvis. The skydiver, whose hometown is not known, was conscious and in stable condition when STARS was called to transport him.

He said the skydiver was still in his parachute when landing in the approved drop zone at the Big Bend Airport in Innisfail.

The fire crews believe the weather may have something to do with the hiccup in his landing.

“When wind increases there’s potential for landing poorly and that’s what happened as we understand it,” said Leith.

The 20-year-old man was skydiving with about half a dozen skydivers, the local fire chief said.

Skydive Big Sky Innisfail did not comment citing privacy concern of their client.

Leith said the department has been called to other similar incidents in the past, but the falls are not “typically common.”


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Garage, roof damaged in Red Deer fire Tuesday
Next story
Photos: Red Deer barn dance entertains children, adults Tuesday

Just Posted

Garage, roof damaged in Red Deer fire Tuesday

Cause under investigation

Manslaughter charge laid against Red Deer man more than a year after homicide

A manslaughter charge has been laid against a Red Deer man, more… Continue reading

Woman facing charges after pedestrian critically injured in hit and run

A woman is in custody in connection with an alleged hit and… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer-area participants Walk, Talk and Roll in support of Heart and Stroke Foundation

Benefit draws about 100 people to CrossRoads Church

Friday hail storm came at a bad time for farmers

Amount of damage a hail storm does often depends on how far along crops are

Updated: SUV smashes through fences and deck in Anders

Driver taken to hospital after SUV veered off 30th Avenue into Anders

Photos: Red Deer barn dance entertains children, adults Tuesday

Hundreds of Central Albertans started their Westerner Days celebrations early with an… Continue reading

Man suffers critical injuries, Red Deer police arrest woman in pedestrian crash

A man is in hospital with critical injuries and Mounties have arrested… Continue reading

Cull hasn’t been able to solve bunny burden in Alberta mountain town of Canmore

CANMORE, Alta. — Problems persist in an Alberta mountain town overrun with… Continue reading

Canada should help Holocaust denier on trial in Germany: civil liberties group

OTTAWA — A civil liberties group is urging the Canadian government to… Continue reading

Westerner Days: Send us your photos

Your reader photo may just make the pages of the Adovcate.

Adam Henrique signs $29.1M, 5-year extension with Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Centre Adam Henrique has signed a $29.1 million, five-year… Continue reading

Fashion firms upend design routine to focus on speed, trends

NEW YORK — Prototypes? Passe. Fashion company Betabrand saw that knitwear was… Continue reading

Trimming and tidying: Perennials need care too

The great attraction in growing perennial flowers is that you never have… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month