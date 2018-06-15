Poll results: Slim majority want cannabis tents at Red Deer festivals

Readers were divided on whether cannabis tents should be allowed at festivals in Red Deer. (File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Allowing cannabis tents at Red Deer festivals was an idea that has almost as many critics as it has supporters according to an Advocate online poll.

Of the 298 readers who voted, 144 voters or 48.32 per cent were absolutely in favour of cannabis tents, while 138 voters, or 46.31 per cent said tents should never be allowed.

Only 12 people, or four percent were undecided and voted maybe in the poll that ran from June 8 to 15.

In comments posted to Facebook, Stephen Donahue wrote, “It’s coming. It will happen and you “people” who think it shouldn’t be as available as liquor are hypocrites. It’s 2018. Can we please stop thinking like it’s 1918.”

Theresa Baldwin wrote, “No not when there are children around. Plus the smell carries and I for one do not want to be around that or smell it if I am out somewhere trying to enjoy myself.”

James Walper wrote, “I think smoking weed is lame … that said, freedom is more valuable than my opinion. #Libertarian Smoke if you got em.”

