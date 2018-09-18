Smile Cookie fundraiser campaign for Reading College kicks off

Fundraising campaign runs Sept. 12-18 for program that helps children improve their reading

From Sept. 12-18, Tim Hortons restaurant owners in Red Deer will donate all proceeds from sales of Smile Cookies to support the Reading College program through The Foundation for Red Deer Public Schools. This year’s campaign was kicked off by eight young cookie decorators at the Tim Hortons next to Bower Place mall on Tuesday morning. Photo by PAUL COWLEY/Advocate staff

Red Deer Public Schools’ and Tim Hortons have joined forces for a sweet way to support literacy through the Smile Cookie campaign this week.

Money raised by the sale of Smile Cookies, from Sept 17 to 23, at Tim Hortons will go towards the Foundation for Red Deer Public Schools’s Reading College.



