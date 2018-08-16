Smoke and pets do not mix

Take care of your pets during the smoky weather

Lane Campbell, camp counsellor at Central Alberta Humane Society, has some indoor fun with Koya. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

Pet owners are encouraged to break out the chew toys dogs and laser pointers for indoor play while B.C. forest fire smoke is polluting the air.

Red Deer veterinarian Dr. Hayley Biederbeck said so far she hasn’t seen any pets with breathing difficulties, but smoke is harder on pets with asthma or heart conditions, as well as older animals.

“Really all we can do is avoid being out in the smoke and try and keep them indoors as much as we can,” said Biederbeck, of Lomsnes Vet Hospital.

Dogs with short noses like bull dogs and Boston terriers can be particularly affected by the smoke, she said.

“They just have a harder time breathing on a good day let alone when there is smoke or irritants in the air.”

When necessary pets can be treated with oxygen, steroids or an inhaler, she said.

“Our hearts really go out to those in B.C. that are right in the thick of it,” the veterinarian said.

Shelli Steeves, animal care manager at Central Alberta Humane Society, said normally volunteers who work with animals at the shelter would take dogs on long walks or runs, and play with them outdoors to burn off energy. Now playtime is indoors and volunteers are spending extra time with dogs inside their kennels.

“We’ve reduced (time outside) immensely due to the air quality. We want to avoid exercising the pets outside,” Steeves said.

At home people should keep their windows shut and pets indoors as much as possible, she said.

“Play little games of fetch, and laser pointers for cats, to entertain them while locked down in the house and unable to play outside as much.”

She said some pets will have to go outside to relieve themselves, but short breaks are best for sure.

Steeves advised people to watch for eye irritation or discharge, laboured breathing, or lethargy in pets in smokey weather.

“A good indication is to look at their gums. If they aren’t pink and they’re starting to get pale then we would definitely recommend contacting your veterinarian.”



