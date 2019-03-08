SNC-Lavalin loses court bid for special agreement to avoid criminal prosecution

OTTAWA — SNC-Lavalin has a lost a court bid to have the public prosecutor overturn its refusal to negotiate an agreement that would see the company avoid a criminal trial.

In a ruling today, the Federal Court of Canada tossed out the Montreal-based engineering company’s plea for judicial review of the 2018 decision by the federal director of public prosecutions.

SNC-Lavalin faces legal trouble over allegations it paid millions of dollars in bribes to obtain government business in Libya — a case that has prompted a political storm for the Trudeau Liberals.

The company unsuccessfully pressed the director of prosecutions to negotiate a “remediation agreement,” a legal means of holding an organization to account for wrongdoing without a formal finding of guilt.

The director told SNC-Lavalin last year that negotiating a remediation agreement would be inappropriate in this case, prompting the company to ask the Federal Court for an order requiring talks.

In its ruling, the Federal Court said the law is clear that prosecutorial discretion is not subject to judicial review, except for cases where there is an abuse of process.

Previous story
Edmonton police charge man for illegal cannabis sales after investigation
Next story
Highway 2 between 32 Street and Highway 11 northbound is closed in Red Deer

Just Posted

Blackfalds RCMP: Slippery, snowy road conditions on highway 2 going towards Gasoline Alley

Blackfalds RCMP are advising motorists of hazardous driving conditions on Highway 2… Continue reading

Highway 2 between 32 Street and Highway 11 northbound is closed in Red Deer

Highway 2 northbound between 32 street and highway 11 in Red Deer… Continue reading

Child porn: 73 charges against central Alberta man

Charges against an Eckville man stand at 73 including sexual assault and… Continue reading

Snowfall warning issued for Red Deer and area

10 to 20 cm of snow expected

Canada sees second straight monthly employment surge with 55,900 net new jobs

OTTAWA — The labour market generated a second straight month of strong… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays: 2019 spring trends

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Sentencing hearing underway for man convicted of manslaughter in wife’s death

MONTREAL — A sentencing hearing for a Montreal man who was convicted… Continue reading

SNC-Lavalin loses court bid for special agreement to avoid criminal prosecution

OTTAWA — SNC-Lavalin has a lost a court bid to have the… Continue reading

Oland resumes testimony at trial for death of multimillionaire father

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Dennis Oland is maintaining his innocence under cross-examination… Continue reading

Freeland thanks U.S. lawmakers for bipartisan support on Meng arrest

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is applauding a bipartisan American… Continue reading

Trudeau apologizes for government’s past mistreatment of Inuit with TB

IQALUIT, Nunavut — James Eetoolook is a 72-year-old tuberculosis survivor among a… Continue reading

Edmonton police charge man for illegal cannabis sales after investigation

Edmonton Police say a 65-year-old man is facing charges related to the… Continue reading

Conservatives’ Kenney promises no change to personal income tax rates

EDMONTON — Alberta Opposition leader Jason Kenney says he won’t be making… Continue reading

New faces on Canadian women’s hockey team for world championship in Finland

CALGARY — Six players will make their women’s world hockey championship debut… Continue reading

Most Read