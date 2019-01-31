Environment Canada has forecast the temperature will drop on the weekend. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Snow and biting temperatures on the way for Red Deer

Cold start to February

Enjoy the mild temperatures while you can, Red Deer.

Environment Canada forecasts that the temperature will drop to -21 C by Friday night and plummet to -31 by Monday night.

Daytime temperatures will reach a high of -19 C on Saturday, followed by about -24 C on Sunday and Monday.

By Wednesday, a high of -15 is forecast.

Instant Weather said an area of low pressure began developing over the British Columbia coast Thursday that was expected to push the first round of snow through Alberta.

On Friday, another round of snow could bring up to 20 ccentimetres for central Alberta.

With overnight temperatures expected to plunge to -31 C this weekend, the Alberta Motor Association is reminding motorists to plug in their vehicles.

In extreme cold, calls about dead batteries spike more than any other roadside service, states an AMA release.

This often represents more than 40 per cent of motorist requests (versus 26 per cent on a normal winter day).

During a 2017 snowstorm, AMA received more calls about battery problems in a week than is typical in a winter month.

The AMA’s automotive and driver education experts say plugging in can mean the difference between being stranded and being safe, yet a survey done by the organization showed that 72 per cent of Albertans don’t plug in at the recommended temperature of -15 C.


