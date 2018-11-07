With early winter, snow clearing started early in Red Deer this year. File photo

Snow clearing started early in Red Deer this winter

Red Deerians will see a change in city-wide plowing signs

With winter greeting Red Deerians early this year, city’s snow clearing operations also kicked in earlier than usual.

Greg Sikora, city public works manager said the late-September snowfall in the city had the public works crew providing traction control services and plowing on the streets earlier than normal. Traction control measures include salting and sanding to prevent formation of ice.

Red Deerians will see a change in city-wide plowing signs this year.

Sikora said the modifications will help people to be better informed on exactly when the crews will be coming out to plow. The signs will now say when the plowing will start and end. This wasn’t the case before when the signs provided a start day, but not an end day.

These changes relate to feedback the department has received from Red Deerians.

“Because Grey route plowing does not occur on Saturdays and Sundays (in residential areas) and if the program is two-days long and we start Friday, we were to say Friday to completion – that’s actually Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday – so from what we heard the residents weren’t sure when we were coming through, because we weren’t plowing on weekends,” Sikora explained using an example.

“So our sign will (now) say we’re plowing Friday and Monday.”

He encouraged residents to sign up for the Notify Red Deer program to know where crews are plowing and find out when they need to move their vehicles to avoid a ticket.

About 2,900 Red Deerians were ticketed for failing to remove their parked vehicles from the streets last winter.

Notify Red Deer is a mass communication system that allows the city to alert residents via text, e-mail or a phone call — depending on residents’ preference.

Sikora also advises residents to know what route they live on.

Plowing on Green routes such as transit routes and residential streets adjacent to schools is done within 15 days of 10 cm of snow pack, which is 30 to 40 cm of accumulated snowfall.

The same goes for Grey routes or residential streets. These routes are plowed to a 5 cm snow pack and windrows on both sides of the street.

The Purple routes such as hills, bridges, overpasses and hospital access are plowed within eight hours of five cm accumulation. The Red roads including Gaetz Avenue, and Taylor Drive, 30 Avenue and 32 Street are plowed within 72 hours of eight cm accumulation.

An Advocate poll in March indicated most readers were displeased with city’s snow plowing. The poll, “Did you get your money’s worth in snow plowing this winter in Red Deer” received 179 votes. A hundred and thirty seven of those (76 per cent) selected “no, not even close” while 28 people (15 per cent) selected “yes, absolutely.” Another 14 voters (about seven per cent) were “unsure.”

To learn more about city’s snow clearing program visit reddeer.ca/snowzone.

mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
