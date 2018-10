Heavy snowfall is expected in some parts of Central Alberta this week.

Environment Canada issued a special weather for areas including Rocky Mountain House, Sundre, Olds and Disbury early Monday.

A low pressure system will form over B.C. Monday, bringing snow to western Alberta from Monday night to Wednesday. Heaviest snow will fall from Nordegg to Pincher Creek Environment Canada website states.



