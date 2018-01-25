Snow is on the way for Central Alberta

Environment Canada wants Central Albertans to know heavy snowfall is heading their way.

The weather organization said that a low pressure system developing in Southern Alberta this morning had begun to spread snow across portions of Central and Northern Alberta.

Over the next 24 hours this low will continue to intensify with the heaviest snowfall accumulations expected across Central and Northern Alberta late this afternoon and into the night.

It’s uncertain what locations will get the heaviest snowfall, but it is likely that some regions in Central Alberta will receive greater than 10 cm of snow by Friday morning.

Snowfall warnings may be issued later today as the system develops and snowfall amounts become more certain.

People should continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

Areas affected include Red Deer; Red Deer County near Penhold, Innisfail, Bowden, Sylvan Lake, Pine Lake, Stephansson House, Spruce View and Red Lodge Provincial Park; Lacombe County near Lacombe, Blackfalds, Bentley, Eckville, Clive, Alix, and Mirror; Ponoka County near Ponoka and Maskwacis; Stettler County near Stettler, Nevis, Donalda, Botha, Gadsby, Byemoor and Endiang; Camrose County near Bashaw.

To report severe weather, send an email to ec.storm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter