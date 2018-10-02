Snow kidding: Calgarians slog through streets after heavy, wet snowfall

CALGARY — The morning commute proved difficult in Calgary after a dump of wet, heavy snow overnight covered city streets and sidewalks.

Calgary Transit tweeted that buses were running late and some were getting stuck.

The Alberta Motor Association warned drivers to slow down after officials reported dozens of collisions.

A snowfall warning issued by Environment Canada on Monday for Calgary and most of southwestern Alberta remains in effect.

The weather agency forecast 10 to 25 centimetres of snow overnight, but says Calgary International Airport already had 16 centimetres by 5 a.m. this morning.

As much as 45 centimetres of snow was forecast for the mountains west of the city.

“Heavy snow has developed over parts of the Rockies and foothills. Intense bands of snow are producing visibilities of less than one kilometre,” the snowfall warning said.

“Heavy wet snow may cause some trees to bend or break. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions … Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

A video posted on social media Tuesday showed a cross-country skier gliding along a downtown Calgary sidewalk.

Photos released by the Calgary Zoo showed its pandas, who arrived at the zoo in May, frolicking in the frosty flakes.

The City of Calgary tweeted at 6:30 a.m. that it was going to take time to clear major roads.

“Crews have been out working on the major routes all night but, with heavy accumulations of snow falling in a very short period, progress has been slow,” the city said.

Callers to a local radio station voiced concerns about road conditions.

“It’s terrible. Absolutely nothing has been plowed,” one man who called himself Trucker Dave told CFFR. “It is just a mess out here.”

Another listener asked drivers to clear the snow off their front and back lights.

The snowfall was expected to taper off by the evening and clear out of the region by Wednesday.

