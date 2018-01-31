Snow plowing in Red Deer begins Monday

Residents encouraged to sign up for snow zone alerts

Snow plowing on Red Deer bus and collector routes is scheduled to start Monday, Feb. 5.

Plowing on these Green Routes will start in Snow Zone F (Timberlands and Rosedale) and will continue from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Saturday until complete. Green Routes are plowed to bare pavement and the snow is removed. Vehicles left on the street will be ticketed and towed.

Grey Routes, or residential streets, will be scheduled for plowing once the snowpack reaches 10 cm.

“High traffic volumes, coupled with warm and cold temperatures, have created tall ruts in the snow on Green Routes, making it difficult to drive in some areas,” said Public Works Manager Greg Sikora. “Grey Routes are in better shape because they have lower traffic volumes.”

Residents are encouraged to sign up for Snow Zone Alerts with Notify Red Deer to get reminders about parking restrictions during Snow Zone Plowing.

“We send alerts by text, email and phone before parking restrictions take effect. It’s a great way to make sure you know when to move your vehicle off the street,” said Sikora. It could save you from getting a parking ticket.

Residents can choose how they want to receive alerts — by text, email or phone call, and for which addresses they want to receive alerts. Snow Zone Alerts are a free service . City residents can sign up at reddeer.ca/snowzone.

For more information, please visit reddeer.ca/snowzone.

Snow plowing in Red Deer begins Monday

Most Read

