Snow, wind to increase avalanche danger in southern B.C. mountains

VANCOUVER — Adventurers are being warned to use caution in the mountains north of Vancouver as a winter storm sweeps through the region, increasing the avalanche risk.

Joe Lammers, a forecaster with Avalanche Canada, says as much as 50 centimetres of snow is expected to fall on mountains in the South Coast by Friday.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall and winter storm warnings for Metro Vancouver, saying a frontal system will bring flurries and freezing rain to the area.

Lammers says the snow and strong winds could create unstable slabs in the mountains, and the avalanche danger rating is likely to climb to the considerable level or even to a high rating in the alpine.

He says anyone venturing into the backcountry should be trained in avalanche safety, know how to recognize dangerous terrain and carry appropriate equipment, including shovels, beacons and probes.

Lammers says even experienced back country users should stick to conservative terrain and lower-angle slopes, and be aware of overhead hazards.

Anyone without proper gear or training should stay within bounds at ski resorts, he added.

“It’s all about choosing terrain that’s appropriate for the conditions,” Lammers says.

Avalanche Canada’s danger ratings for the Sea to Sky region north of Vancouver and the South Coast Inland region to the east are also set to go up to considerable by Friday as wintry weather moves across the province.

Unstable snow in British Columbia’s mountains is known to be deadly.

In April, five hikers crossing an unstable snow ledge in the mountains north of Vancouver fell 500 metres to their deaths. Rescuers said it appears the group stepped out on the ledge and the snow collapsed beneath them.

Previous story
Red Deer firefighters will pick up Christmas trees starting Jan. 8
Next story
Supreme Court sets tentative hearing date for parents of boy in meningitis death

Just Posted

UPDATED: Second extreme cold warning issued this week for Red Deer, Central Alberta

Wind chill of -40 C expected tonight for Red Deer

Into the Garden exhibit at Red Deer public library offers colourful respite for winter-weary eyes

Show runs from Dec. 29 to Feb. 19 at downtown branch

Waskasoo the mascot and other Red Deer Canada Winter Games popular items

Brisk sales are needed to help fund the games, says chair

Still time to win the home of your dreams

Red Deer Kinsmen 2017 Dream Home tickets on sale

Red Deer group home for LGBTQ youth preparing to open

Welcoming gender diverse from across Alberta

Looking back at 2017 with Mayor Tara Veer

Progress and challenges for Red Deer

Red Deer firefighters will pick up Christmas trees starting Jan. 8

They may ask for a donation in return

Contest uncovers lobsters with extra claws, blue shells, dog-sized girth

An unusual contest has uncovered dozens of bizarre lobsters found in the… Continue reading

Nova Scotians help Ottawa family have ‘best Christmas ever’ despite storm

Their back door blew off in a windstorm, the power went out,… Continue reading

Operating room doctors lament attacks on personalized cloth caps

Retired anesthetist Dr. Glenn Gibson believes he was an early trendsetter in… Continue reading

People, birds meet for annual Christmas tally

Bernie McHugh and his bird-counting companions took to the dike along the… Continue reading

Environment Canada says long-lasting cold wave unusual for this time of year

Environment Canada says it’s not about how cold it is, but how… Continue reading

Looking back at 2017 with Mayor Tara Veer

Progress and challenges for Red Deer

Some braved the cold and headed to Bower Ponds

Most holiday traditions include spending time with family, eating turkey and braving… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month